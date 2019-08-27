Nv5 Global Com (NVEE) Shareholder Lord Abbett & Company Lowered Its Stake by $5.13 Million as Share Value Rose; Telos Capital Management Has Decreased American Tower New (AMT) Holding as Stock Rose

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 17,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $230.07. About 956,924 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc Com (NVEE) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 86,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 464,723 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.59M, down from 551,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $779.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $62.06. About 50,734 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital Mgmt reported 119,542 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Woodstock owns 49,908 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). 4,960 are held by Conestoga Capital Ltd Llc. Principal holds 4,121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 22,861 shares. Taylor Frigon Management Limited Company owns 0.84% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 18,254 shares. American Group Inc has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 168,521 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 6,544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 18,547 shares or 3.39% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Pittenger Anderson holds 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) or 22 shares. S Squared Techs Limited Co reported 40,000 shares. Ohio-based Victory Capital Management has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zscaler Inc Com by 595,933 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $129.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc Com (NYSE:AAP) by 4,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 442,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc Com (NYSE:HII).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $120,570 activity.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,275 shares to 102,259 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 30,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).