Nuwave Investment Management Upped Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holding By $493,920; Winmark (WINA) Sentiment Is 1.85

Winmark Corp (WINA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 37 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 20 reduced and sold their equity positions in Winmark Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 1.59 million shares, up from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Winmark Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 15 Increased: 28 New Position: 9.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) stake by 425.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuwave Investment Management Llc acquired 6,174 shares as Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Nuwave Investment Management Llc holds 7,625 shares with $616,000 value, up from 1,451 last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd now has $31.77B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 1.18 million shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In

Qv Investors Inc. holds 4.54% of its portfolio in Winmark Corporation for 168,968 shares. White Pine Capital Llc owns 3,186 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 141,389 shares. The Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc has invested 0.16% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,573 shares.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $171.23. About 2,856 shares traded. Winmark Corporation (WINA) has risen 33.19% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WINA News: 25/04/2018 – Winmark Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 11c; 25/04/2018 – Winmark Corporation Announces Increase In Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Winmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WINA); 25/04/2018 – WINMARK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 15C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C; 18/04/2018 Winmark 1Q EPS $1.69; 25/04/2018 – WINMARK REPORTS BOOST IN CASH DIV; 25/04/2018 – WINMARK CORP WINA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $644.11 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Franchising and Leasing. It has a 23.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity. MITTS HEATH A also sold $1.07M worth of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 2 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TE Connectivity had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 20 to “Buy”.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased Booking Holdings Inc stake by 289 shares to 355 valued at $620,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) stake by 3,229 shares and now owns 1,339 shares. Linde Public Limited Company was reduced too.

