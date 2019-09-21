Nuwave Investment Management Upped Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $396,433; Evergreen Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by $773,817 as Stock Price Rose

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 98.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 70,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11,000, down from 71,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 55.01 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N IN TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYERS OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS, INCLUDES JENBACHER AND WAUKESHA RECIPROCATING GAS ENGINES; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 15/05/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders to Support Submarine Console; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Bonuses to CEO, Top Executives in 2017

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 777.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 3,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 4,105 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $450,000, up from 468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 10.79 million shares traded or 42.64% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700 on Friday, August 23. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was bought by Cox L Kevin. 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. On Thursday, August 15 Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 34,836 shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 18.02 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.