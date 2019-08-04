Nuwave Investment Management Upped Its Caterpillar (CAT) Stake by $901,260; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lifted Stake in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) as Share Value Rose

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 25676.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 6,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 6,702 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $908,000, up from 26 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 5.87M shares traded or 33.67% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Ramin Younessi Appointed Group Pres of Energy & Transportation

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 22,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 20,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $283.27. About 703,323 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 174,250 shares to 25,750 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 3,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,460 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.14% or 13,418 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.07% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0% or 779 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 168,476 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 1,176 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest invested in 0.04% or 211,010 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 12,548 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsrs reported 0.33% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Maverick Limited stated it has 250,000 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Ranger Investment Mgmt Lp accumulated 7 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 75,000 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 0.04% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 83,383 shares. Icon Advisers Com owns 0.24% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 8,901 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 26,979 shares.

