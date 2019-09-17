Nuwave Investment Management Upped By $473,149 Its Kohls (KSS) Stake; HIGHLAND COPPER CO ORDINARY SHARES (HDRSF) Sellers Decreased By 26.17% Their Shorts

HIGHLAND COPPER CO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HDRSF) had a decrease of 26.17% in short interest. HDRSF’s SI was 11,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 26.17% from 14,900 shares previously. With 18,900 avg volume, 1 days are for HIGHLAND COPPER CO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HDRSF)’s short sellers to cover HDRSF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0321 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 6623.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nuwave Investment Management Llc acquired 10,067 shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)'s stock declined 22.79%. The Nuwave Investment Management Llc holds 10,219 shares with $485,000 value, up from 152 last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $8.17B valuation. The stock decreased 3.31% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 2.50M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500.

Highland Copper Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper projects in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.31 million. It also explores for silver ores. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns the White Pine copper project and the Copperwood copper project in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Among 6 analysts covering Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Kohl’s Corp has $72 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.17’s average target is 7.40% above currents $51.37 stock price. Kohl’s Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 23. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, August 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of KSS in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 24 by UBS.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 3,257 shares to 910 valued at $158,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) stake by 36,581 shares and now owns 169 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Care About Kohl’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KSS) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kohl’s Donates $1.5 Million to Milwaukee Art Museum – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Kohl’s Stock Was Climbing Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kohl’s announces C-suite moves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kohl’s Shares Were Gaining Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsec Management Inc reported 7,359 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 4.33 million shares. Carnegie Asset Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Btc Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.28% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Jefferies Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 88,661 shares. Convergence Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.22% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Quantum Management stated it has 0.35% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot has invested 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Amp Cap Investors has invested 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). White Pine Invest reported 48,490 shares. Raymond James & holds 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 87,504 shares. Lpl Fin Lc holds 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 41,101 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).