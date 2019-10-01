Nuwave Investment Management Trimmed Position in Verisign (VRSN) by $493,031; Duncker Streett & Company Increased Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $384,417

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 1,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,841 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95 million, up from 9,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $380.47. About 3.18M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW U.S. GOVT LEAD ON IRAN; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect ‘hundreds of millions’ of IoT devices; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 2,359 shares as the company's stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 767 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161,000, down from 3,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $22.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $188.63. About 365,836 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $95.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 6,117 shares to 21,153 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 8,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $141.18 million for 39.63 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $445.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,105 shares to 4,182 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 29,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,304 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

