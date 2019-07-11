Nuwave Investment Management Trimmed Nvidia (NVDA) Position; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Raised Baidu (Put) (BIDU) Stake

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 99.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 2,207 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock rose 4.38%. The Nuwave Investment Management Llc holds 4 shares with $1,000 value, down from 2,211 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $97.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $160.06. About 11.30 million shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased Baidu Inc (Put) (BIDU) stake by 75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp acquired 30,000 shares as Baidu Inc (Put) (BIDU)’s stock declined 12.27%. The Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp holds 70,000 shares with $11.54M value, up from 40,000 last quarter. Baidu Inc (Put) now has $40.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $114.4. About 2.16M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR

Among 23 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. NVIDIA had 50 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. UBS maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Buy” rating and $19500 target. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by UBS. Susquehanna maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Monday, June 24. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $190 target. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $190 target. Deutsche Bank upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $160 target.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 45.99 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,694 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 1,545 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd New York holds 34,312 shares. Regions Fin Corporation stated it has 6,769 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The invested in 1.13 million shares. Ithaka Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.41% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 84,179 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 0.13% or 7,036 shares. Bell Retail Bank holds 8,010 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 5,231 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,247 shares. Ally Inc has 0.51% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Burns J W & New York reported 0.09% stake. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Company invested 0.86% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sfmg Ltd stated it has 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Osterweis Cap Mngmt holds 122,870 shares.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) stake by 18,918 shares to 19,223 valued at $969,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 4,202 shares and now owns 4,217 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Baidu had 19 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Benchmark. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, March 21. Daiwa Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, January 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, February 22.