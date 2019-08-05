Nuwave Investment Management Trimmed Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $806,925 as Valuation Declined; As Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Brown Capital Management Decreased by $555,135 Its Position

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 65.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 4,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 2,437 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427,000, down from 7,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $187.28. About 1.14 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 32,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% . The institutional investor held 3.63M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.84M, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meridian Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $477.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.69% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 213,114 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 21.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 10/05/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Celebrates International Nurses Day at the United Nations; 25/04/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions Closes Sale of Waste Assets and Transitions to Attis Industries; 08/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: Hackensack Meridian, Sloan Kettering to create new cancer center; 13/05/2018 – Variety: South Africa’s Sibs Shongwe-La Mer Tapped to Direct Cassian Elwes-Produced `Meridian’; 26/04/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE 2Q NET REV. $56.5M, EST. $55.1M; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 21/03/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC – COMPANY WILL CONDUCT OPERATIONS THROUGH TWO BUSINESS UNITS, DIAGNOSTICS AND LIFE SCIENCE; 21/03/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC – LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESS UNIT CONSISTS OF IMMUNOLOGICAL REAGENTS AND MOLECULAR REAGENTS; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 22/03/2018 – Meridian Bioscience Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

More notable recent Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CorMedix Announces Publication of Taurolidine Pre-Clinical Oncology Data in â€œInvestigational New Drugsâ€ Journal – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Meridian Bioscience to Hold Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Summit’s DDS-04 Enterobacteriaceae Programme Demonstrates In Vivo Efficacy in Sepsis and Pneumonia – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Universal Display (OLED) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm’s outlook weighed down by Huawei’s smartphone gains in China – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $136,386 activity. 2,000 Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares with value of $22,516 were bought by Rice John McCune Jr.. Anderson James M. bought $56,855 worth of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) on Thursday, May 16.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $505.69 million for 17.80 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

