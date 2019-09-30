Nuwave Investment Management Trimmed By $343,900 Its Kinder Morgan (KMI) Position; Tekne Capital Management Raised Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding By $11.83 Million

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) stake by 87.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 17,195 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Nuwave Investment Management Llc holds 2,443 shares with $51,000 value, down from 19,638 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc now has $46.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 6.70M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RELATED PIPELINE AND TERMINAL ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q DCF/SHR 56C, EST. 53C; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/17/2018 08:19 AM; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 29/05/2018 – CKNW: #BREAKING: Federal Finance Minster @Bill_Morneau says federal government has reached agreement with #KinderMorgan…; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED BOARD AGREED TO PURCHASE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM & EXPANSION PROJECT BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA; 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 34.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tekne Capital Management Llc acquired 69,992 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Tekne Capital Management Llc holds 275,291 shares with $46.65 million value, up from 205,299 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $435.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $167.23. About 14.66 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods

Among 8 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $28000 highest and $21600 lowest target. $237.50’s average target is 42.02% above currents $167.23 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $24000 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, September 6.

Among 3 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2300 highest and $20 lowest target. $21.67’s average target is 5.14% above currents $20.61 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Trust Retail Bank holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 200,477 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1,574 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap holds 655,223 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Chilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Wellington Shields Ltd Co reported 1.19% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc reported 1,121 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Bank & Trust Of Omaha has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc reported 239,590 shares stake. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc owns 34,885 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jane Street Ltd holds 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 53,996 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 2.22M shares. Consolidated Inv Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company holds 46,600 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 4,328 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset reported 0% stake. Orca Investment Mgmt stated it has 168,320 shares.