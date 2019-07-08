Nuwave Investment Management Stake in Range Resources (RRC) Trimmed by $372,273 as Stock Declined; Comerica (CMA) Holding Maintained by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Comerica Inc. (CMA) by 82.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 99,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 220,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.19 million, up from 121,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Comerica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $71.89. About 603,747 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 25.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR AVERAGE LOANS; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 22/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Announces Its 2018 Power Networking Events; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EPS $1.59; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Noninterest Expenses Modesly Lower Vs. 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Noninterest Income $244 Million; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.53; 13/04/2018 – Ex/Im Bank USA: Comerica is EXIM’s Lender of the Year

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 91.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 33,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,199 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 37,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.23. About 4.33 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Range Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: Broker repeats ‘buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $592,655 activity. GRAY STEVEN D also bought $218,924 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Friday, March 1. 11,100 shares valued at $100,344 were bought by Scucchi Mark on Tuesday, April 30.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces Appalachian Overriding Royalty Sale for $300 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on October 15, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Range Resources names new director to board – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.10M for 19.47 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

