Nuwave Investment Management Stake In Northrop Grumman (NOC) Was Lifted; American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Telos Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 17,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.59 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 1244.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 3,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The hedge fund held 3,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $367.91. About 841,563 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 59,645 shares to 98,037 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Counselors holds 43,673 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Co invested 1.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Field Main Bancorporation, Kentucky-based fund reported 340 shares. 3,420 were accumulated by Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company. Td Asset Inc stated it has 355,973 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 728 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.5% or 58,307 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 3.81 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap has 160,783 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,740 shares. Hudock Gru Lc has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 50 shares. The Missouri-based Moneta Gp Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 204,694 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Mairs Pwr Inc accumulated 3,345 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

