Nuwave Investment Management Stake in Conocophillips (COP) Has Raised by $1.02 Million as Market Value Declined; Peconic Partners Decreased Dycom Inds (DY) Position by $2.30 Million

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 28149.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 15,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,537 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 55 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.1. About 7.07M shares traded or 3.38% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 08/05/2018 – STATE-RUN PDVSA DIVERTED FROM CURACAO TO VENEZUELA A TANKER BRINGING IMPORTED CRUDE -SHIPPER, REUTERS DATA; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 89.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $58.98. About 193,052 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stelac Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 7.73M shares. Arosa Capital Mgmt Lp invested 5.35% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 208,921 are held by Cipher Capital Lp. Saturna Cap Corporation reported 6,958 shares. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 0.53% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 18,000 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Company has 1.22% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hyman Charles D reported 173,867 shares stake. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.58% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 74,680 shares. Ntv Asset Lc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 13,244 shares. Dillon & Associate reported 0.07% stake. Aspen Inv Mngmt Inc owns 6,665 shares. Argyle Cap Mngmt invested in 54,764 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has 0.28% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 10,638 shares. Haverford Tru accumulated 44,504 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 289 shares to 355 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 6,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 4,818 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.06% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 55,631 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 0% or 8,129 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 27,976 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 381,526 shares. Ima Wealth reported 2,367 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 6,018 shares. Vanguard Gru has 0.01% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 2.78 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company owns 466,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 374,740 were accumulated by Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 30,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 1,734 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6,050 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% or 11,200 shares.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.45M for 17.55 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.