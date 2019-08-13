Nuwave Investment Management Stake in British American Tob (BTI) Lowered as Market Value Declined; Westpac Banking Cut Its Eog Res (EOG) Position by $1.77 Billion

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in British American Tob (BTI) by 99.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 14,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The hedge fund held 66 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 14,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in British American Tob for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 1.40M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp analyzed 18,562 shares as the company's stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 158,403 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.08B, down from 176,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $45.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.52. About 2.80 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial reported 944,712 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft And Assocs Lc stated it has 0.19% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd reported 9,140 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation holds 6,336 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% stake. Fmr Limited Liability reported 0.2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Carroll Associate Incorporated owns 473 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 2.08 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund stated it has 11,533 shares. Bartlett And Com Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Strs Ohio accumulated 479,888 shares. Segment Wealth Lc reported 6,168 shares stake. Kings Point Cap Management holds 0.52% or 27,492 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 0.22% stake. Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.52% or 77,084 shares.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It's One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance" on August 03, 2019

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 88,639 shares to 175,105 shares, valued at $7.39 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 189,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 394,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Paramount Group Inc.

More notable recent British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Tobacco stocks fall on weak Nielsen data – Seeking Alpha" on May 28, 2019