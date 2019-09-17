Nuwave Investment Management Position in Vmware (VMW) Has Decreased by $365,229 as Share Value Declined; As Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Simcoe Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 322,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 407,838 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27M, down from 730,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $595.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 5,410 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 89.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 2,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42,000, down from 2,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $154.25. About 576,791 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123; 21/03/2018 – Carbon Black Strengthens Relationship with VMware, Supports Workspace ONE Trust Network; 19/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Uber pursues VMware CFO as board authorizes IPO; 01/05/2018 – Dell Technologies Accelerates Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Portfolio Growth; Simplifies Path to VMware-based Clouds; 21/03/2018 – VMware Introduces Industry’s First Intelligence-Driven Digital Workspace to Empower Employee Experience and Drive Predictive; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CEO PAT GELSINGER SAYS CO “BETTER TOGETHER” WITH DELL; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC lnfrastructures

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $95.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 5,991 shares to 6,988 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 12,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Technology has invested 0.24% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company invested in 2.30M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab owns 498,192 shares. Ajo Lp invested 0.04% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Investec Asset Mngmt invested in 1.14% or 1.79M shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com owns 3.85M shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Comerica State Bank reported 18,619 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 17 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 12,706 shares. Creative Planning reported 3,979 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm holds 3.13% or 157,599 shares. Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.05% or 18,622 shares. Meeder Asset Management owns 11,569 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.80 million for 37.81 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does VMware’s Pullback Make It a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why VMware Plunged 18.9% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oracle and VMware Partner to Support Customers’ Hybrid Cloud Strategies – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc Downgrades Pivotal Software After VMware Acquisition Bid – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $37.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $9.49M for 15.68 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ituran (ITRN) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/21/2019: IIVI,FNSR,ITRN,SCON – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 22, 2019 : TIF, JKS, HIBB – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Stock? – Zacks.com” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 10/11/2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 11, 2018.