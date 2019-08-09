Nuwave Investment Management Position in The Coca (KO) Has Decreased by $376,648 as Market Value Rose; Bulldog Investors Has Decreased Its Stake in Tri Contl Com (TY) as Stock Value Were Volatile

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp Com (TY) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 82,979 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 69,686 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 152,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.62. About 20,878 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 35.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 8,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 15,036 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $705,000, down from 23,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 4.13 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 400 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs, a Virginia-based fund reported 22,735 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Ameritas Invest Prtn has 15,566 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 77,513 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. 183,685 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De. 10,318 are held by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 9,093 shares. 935 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Liability Com. First Republic invested in 8,283 shares or 0% of the stock. Cetera Advisor has invested 0.03% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Tru Department Mb Natl Bank N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 40 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Us Retail Bank De owns 2,211 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “NYSE’s president explains merging tech and humans – Business Insider” on April 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tri-Continental Corporation Declares First Quarter Distribution – Business Wire” published on March 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tri-Continental declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tri-Continental Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Distribution – Business Wire” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Stat by 88,906 shares to 183,638 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF) by 99,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC).

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,098 shares to 4,712 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 885 shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Llc accumulated 0.11% or 14,789 shares. Jane Street Group Lc has 0.05% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 625,056 shares. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc holds 0.94% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 29,136 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 15,574 shares. Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 20,848 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 708,241 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company has 2.20M shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins invested 0.77% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Augustine Asset Inc has 0.7% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 22,654 shares. 5,835 are owned by Milestone Group. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.58% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Gfs Lc invested 0.52% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2.12 million shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 48,790 shares. Exchange Capital Management invested in 0.1% or 7,715 shares.