Nuwave Investment Management Position in Amgen (AMGN) Increased by $524,020; As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Share Price Rose, Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Upped Holding by $441,447

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 3,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 109,641 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, up from 105,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $114.63. About 1.68 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 3206.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 2,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 2,844 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $541,000, up from 86 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $181.75. About 1.28 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Advsr Lc reported 0.14% stake. 25,933 are held by Brookstone Cap Mngmt. 991,243 are held by Ci Investments. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 80,397 shares. Cornerstone Invest Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 29,463 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 44,141 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 9,947 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners invested in 12,466 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 157,366 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Beech Hill Advsrs accumulated 42,391 shares or 2.92% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insur reported 20,004 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.82% or 103,140 shares. Lynch & Assoc In owns 95,987 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 1,976 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 202,248 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability reported 0.55% stake. First Republic Mngmt owns 0.59% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 597,183 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 36,986 shares. Patten & Patten Tn owns 0.05% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,587 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,109 shares. Moreover, Enterprise Finance Services has 0.03% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 757 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 4,176 shares. Kidder Stephen W, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,615 shares. Beech Hill owns 2,258 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Verity Verity Limited Liability Company invested in 23,854 shares or 1.04% of the stock. 3,885 are held by Anchor Advisors Ltd Co. Skba Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 19,365 are held by Mrj Cap Inc. 27,118 were reported by Valley National Advisers. Wisconsin-based Oarsman Capital Inc has invested 0.63% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).