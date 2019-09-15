Nuwave Investment Management Maintains Stake in The Coca (KO); Corvex Management LP Upped Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding by $30.65 Million

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 283,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.94 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $319.86 million, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.73. About 1.05 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 40.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 6,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 21,153 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 15,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 10.91 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America

Corvex Management Lp, which manages about $8.18B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 800 shares to 25,700 shares, valued at $48.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 135,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,613 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.03% or 12,500 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Piedmont Advsrs Inc reported 0.11% stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) reported 215 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 17,196 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.96% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 65,776 shares. Community Natl Bank Na holds 0.01% or 257 shares. Massachusetts Ser Ma holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 645,324 shares. First Heartland Consultants reported 3,846 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Dana Investment Advisors reported 0.13% stake. Cushing Asset Mgmt Lp has 57,120 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru reported 312 shares. United Finance Advisers reported 3,617 shares. Comerica Bancorp stated it has 60,966 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $95.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,257 shares to 910 shares, valued at $158,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 5,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).