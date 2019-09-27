Nuwave Investment Management Lowered Progressive (PGR) Position By $680,427; NINE DRAGONS PAPER HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY (NDGPF) Sellers Decreased By 39.17% Their Shorts

NINE DRAGONS PAPER HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) had a decrease of 39.17% in short interest. NDGPF’s SI was 5.95M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 39.17% from 9.78M shares previously. With 24,100 avg volume, 247 days are for NINE DRAGONS PAPER HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:NDGPF)’s short sellers to cover NDGPF’s short positions. It closed at $0.82 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased Progressive Corp (PGR) stake by 39.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 8,613 shares as Progressive Corp (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Nuwave Investment Management Llc holds 13,305 shares with $1.06M value, down from 21,918 last quarter. Progressive Corp now has $45.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.03. About 3.79M shares traded or 31.72% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results

Nine Dragons Paper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, pulp, and specialty paper products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $3.80 billion. It offers linerboard products, including kraftlinerboard, testlinerboard, white top linerboard, and coated linerboard products, as well as high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex board products. It has a 3.22 P/E ratio. The firm also provides recycled printing and writing paper, such as uncoated woodfree paper, office paper, etc.; capacitor tissue paper; and insulating paper.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World Inc invested in 0.02% or 68,700 shares. Pitcairn invested in 5,944 shares. Stonehearth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 5,282 shares. Lpl Financial accumulated 88,653 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 318,853 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. 112,475 are held by Bragg Financial Advisors. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 81,662 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability holds 3,150 shares. First Trust Advisors LP reported 1.05M shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.14% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 6.19 million shares. Bankshares Of Mellon has invested 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Polaris Greystone Gp Limited Company invested 1.89% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Weik Cap Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 112,020 shares. Jnba Advsr reported 115 shares stake. The California-based Los Angeles Management & Equity Research has invested 0.44% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased Paypal Holdings Inc stake by 12,173 shares to 12,183 valued at $1.40M in 2019Q2. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 8,088 shares and now owns 10,788 shares. Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was raised too.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04 million for 14.81 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.