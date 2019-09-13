Nuwave Investment Management Lowered Its Xilinx (XLNX) Position; Neonode (NEON) SI Increased By 1.8%

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased Xilinx (XLNX) stake by 98.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 4,365 shares as Xilinx (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Nuwave Investment Management Llc holds 51 shares with $6,000 value, down from 4,416 last quarter. Xilinx now has $26.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $105.03. About 3.84M shares traded or 24.14% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER

Neonode Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) had an increase of 1.8% in short interest. NEON’s SI was 276,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.8% from 271,900 shares previously. With 14,100 avg volume, 20 days are for Neonode Inc (NASDAQ:NEON)’s short sellers to cover NEON’s short positions. The SI to Neonode Inc’s float is 17.19%. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 13,625 shares traded or 0.86% up from the average. Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) has declined 19.45% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical NEON News: 08/05/2018 – NEONODE INC – ON JAN 1, 2018, NEONODE ADOPTED THE NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD ASC 606; 08/05/2018 Neonode 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical interactive touch solutions in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy, and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.84 million. The firm develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. It currently has negative earnings. It licenses its multi-touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers, who incorporate it into devices they develop, manufacture, and sell, including automotive, as well as in consumer electronics, such as printers and office equipment, e-readers, and tablets.

Among 6 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Xilinx has $145 highest and $10000 lowest target. $127.43’s average target is 21.33% above currents $105.03 stock price. Xilinx had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Tuesday, April 2. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $145 target. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 26.

