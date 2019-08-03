Nuwave Investment Management Lowered Aon (AON) Holding; Idex (IEX)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Idex Corp (IEX) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 154 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 151 sold and reduced their equity positions in Idex Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 68.79 million shares, down from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Idex Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 121 Increased: 95 New Position: 59.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased Aon Corp (AON) stake by 90.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 2,119 shares as Aon Corp (AON)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Nuwave Investment Management Llc holds 211 shares with $36,000 value, down from 2,330 last quarter. Aon Corp now has $45.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $191.04. About 763,279 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B

The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $161.58. About 1.38M shares traded or 255.86% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 18/04/2018 – REG-Notice of IDEX annual general meeting 9 May 2018; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id holds 4.26% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation for 293,523 shares. Fenimore Asset Management Inc owns 712,749 shares or 3.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 3.53% invested in the company for 493,278 shares. The Tennessee-based Southernsun Asset Management Llc has invested 2.61% in the stock. Harvey Investment Co Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 93,880 shares.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.73M for 27.67 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.26 billion. The Company’s Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. It has a 29.07 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 3,076 shares to 4,418 valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 6,174 shares and now owns 7,625 shares. Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon has $225 highest and $155 lowest target. $199.60’s average target is 4.48% above currents $191.04 stock price. Aon had 12 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) on Wednesday, May 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Monday, June 24. The rating was upgraded by M Partners to “Buy” on Monday, February 4. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $18200 target in Wednesday, May 15 report.