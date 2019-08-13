Nuwave Investment Management Increases Holding in Servicenow (NOW); As Splunk (SPLK) Share Price Rose, Frontier Capital Management Co Decreased Holding by $38.12 Million

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 36.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 307,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 524,824 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.39M, down from 832,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $130.05. About 267,115 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 11893.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 1,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 1,919 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, up from 16 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $259.89. About 472,617 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 51 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.06% or 19,980 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 18,363 shares. State Street holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 3.04M shares. Sigma Planning invested in 2,989 shares. 287,396 are held by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Moreover, Brinker has 0.07% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 14,926 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 6,703 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 509,693 shares. Marvin Palmer holds 3.68% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 37,950 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 1,350 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.04% or 36,152 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Inc owns 16,230 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 8,652 shares to 270,428 shares, valued at $22.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gms Inc. by 239,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 693,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 14,500 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.46% or 8,526 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.02% or 10,024 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Management Incorporated Ny has 1.61% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Limited Com reported 14,338 shares. 33,850 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. M&T Comml Bank invested in 29,856 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). White Elm Capital Ltd Co invested in 67,300 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Exchange Mgmt Inc reported 0.89% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 0.16% or 231,382 shares. Financial Counselors reported 0.07% stake.