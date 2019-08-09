Nuwave Investment Management Increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding by $340,780 as Stock Value Rose; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Decreased Its Cdk Global (CDK) Holding by $27.02 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 191.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 3,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 4,712 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, up from 1,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.07. About 6.02M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 465,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.46M, down from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 258,727 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer Experience; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.23 TO $3.28; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 TO $3.28, EST. $3.27; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: FTC Had Notified Parties of Opposition to Proposed Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,894 shares to 39 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,339 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 67,035 are held by Rothschild Il. Farmers Retail Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 16,527 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,737 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc owns 8,220 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Ny has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 33,521 were accumulated by Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 7,019 shares stake. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Com reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Texas-based Fca Tx has invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Com owns 276,514 shares. Moreover, Private Wealth Advsrs Inc has 1.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,835 shares. Hendershot Investments Inc holds 3.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 94,662 shares. Moreover, Endowment Mgmt Lp has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 1,806 shares stake.

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on August, 13 after the close. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. CDK’s profit will be $108.98M for 14.19 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 713,959 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $101.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 12,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).