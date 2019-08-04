Nuwave Investment Management Increased Wal (WMT) Stake by $779,686; Share Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Holder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Trimmed Its Stake by $12.72 Million

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 80.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 8,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 18,084 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 10,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 5.66 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – WALMART’S PROPOSED DEAL FOR NEW FLIPKART SHARES SET TO VALUE FLIPKART AT $18 BLN – $19 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Down as Walmart, JCPenney Earnings Weigh — Consumer Roundup; 21/05/2018 – Happy days for India’s shoppers, if not Walmart; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Key investors of India’s Flipkart agree to sell stake to Walmart – Economic Times; 29/03/2018 – WALMART COMMITS TO CUT EMISSIONS BY 50M METRIC TONS IN CHINA; 25/05/2018 – Walmart to webcast its investment community question and answer session with management on June 1; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 11/05/2018 – Business Today: Did PM Modi avoid meeting Walmart CEO Doug McMillion due to bribery probe?; 17/04/2018 – Walmart Is Making Its Website a Little Less Like Walmart

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 108,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 4.81 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567.55M, down from 4.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 3,608 shares to 105,132 shares, valued at $16.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bourgeon Capital Limited Com has invested 4.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hl Fincl Services Llc holds 4.84% or 2.67 million shares. Hbk Invests Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 53,891 were reported by Wheatland Advisors. 700,808 are owned by Whittier Tru. Ims Capital Management holds 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 16,424 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 11.97 million shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine & Inc accumulated 57,319 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.48M shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management stated it has 4.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Golub Gru Lc invested 4.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). White Pine Capital Limited holds 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 50,817 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 235,828 shares or 4.27% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 1.27% or 229,701 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Mngmt has 8.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taconic Limited Partnership owns 400,000 shares or 2.89% of their US portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 108 shares. 118,883 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 54,179 shares. Aull And Monroe Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 0.13% or 2,433 shares. Eagle Glob Advsrs Lc owns 7,418 shares. Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,388 shares. Greystone Managed Invests owns 116,869 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 3,627 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 942,436 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Washington Trust has 0.43% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 76,985 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt owns 13,216 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ls Inv Advisors Limited accumulated 66,769 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 1.4% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).