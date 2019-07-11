Nuwave Investment Management Increased Servicenow (NOW) Position by $468,138; Timber Hill Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Lowered by $347,840 as Stock Rose

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $77.33. About 2.65M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 11893.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 1,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,919 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, up from 16 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $301.92. About 440,408 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.21B for 19.73 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 37,353 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks reported 650,107 shares. Kings Point Mngmt reported 5,807 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Creative Planning stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Valmark Advisers reported 30,722 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 279,055 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 102,822 shares stake. Veritas Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2,640 shares. 55,890 are held by Hills Bank. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 3.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 62,614 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Towercrest Cap Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Van Strum Towne holds 2.09% or 34,795 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Advsr Ltd Com has invested 1.48% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.36% or 34,671 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rocket explodes near Exxon site in Iraq – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon wraps expansion project at Singapore refinery – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “ExxonMobil (XOM) and SABIC to Proceed with Gulf Coast Growth Ventures Project – StreetInsider.com” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New Orleans May Face Daunting Tropical Storm, More Flooding This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Ltd has 0.17% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). State Street accumulated 0.08% or 3.98 million shares. Thornburg Investment Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hl Serv Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dsam Partners (London) Ltd owns 63,280 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. Dorsal Capital Ltd Liability has 4.84% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Scharf Ltd Llc stated it has 2,800 shares. Bessemer Limited Com reported 0.26% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Morgan Stanley reported 9.57M shares. Charles Schwab Inv invested in 538,785 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Clough Partners LP reported 61,595 shares stake. Cypress Asset Tx accumulated 8,305 shares.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,294 shares to 719 shares, valued at $36,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Corp (NYSE:AON) by 2,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA).