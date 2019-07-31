Nuwave Investment Management Increased Nrg Energy (NRG) Holding By $537,138; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Shorts Increased By 1.32%

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) stake by 2304.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuwave Investment Management Llc acquired 12,789 shares as Nrg Energy Inc (NRG)’s stock declined 15.42%. The Nuwave Investment Management Llc holds 13,344 shares with $567,000 value, up from 555 last quarter. Nrg Energy Inc now has $9.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 2.19M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) had an increase of 1.32% in short interest. DRNA’s SI was 5.65M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.32% from 5.58 million shares previously. With 297,200 avg volume, 19 days are for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s short sellers to cover DRNA’s short positions. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 427,339 shares traded or 4.31% up from the average. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has declined 21.05% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 08/03/2018 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 90c; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRNA); 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 03/04/2018 – Dicerna at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 10

Among 5 analysts covering Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. H.C. Wainwright maintained Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by H.C. Wainwright. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dicerna to start clinical development of DCR-A1AT for liver disease – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation for DCR-PHXC for Treatment of PH1 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Dicerna(TM) Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Stockhouse” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 11, 2019 : ADT, COUP, SFIX, DRNA, AVD, PETQ, CCXI, LXFR, MG, OXFD, FRTA, KALA – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity. $20.00 million worth of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) was sold by Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors – LLC on Wednesday, May 29.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $970.20 million. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NRG Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NRG Energy caps 10% plunge in week since earnings report – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NRG Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

