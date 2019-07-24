Nuwave Investment Management Increased Its Baidu (BIDU) Position by $504,464 as Stock Declined; As Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Stock Rose, Intact Investment Management Upped Holding by $13.38 Million

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 229.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 3,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,418 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 1,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 1.87 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) by 36.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 461,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.70M, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pattern Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 169,879 shares traded. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 19.08% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS AGREEMENT TO SELL OPERATIONS IN CHILE; 10/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group 1Q EPS $1.32; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN’S PUERTO RICO FARM SANTA ISABEL OPERATING BUT NOT FULLY; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY CEO MIKE GARLAND SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS PACT TO SELL OPS IN CHILE FOR $67M; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS PACT TO SELL OPS IN CHILE; 10/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group 1Q Rev $111.7M; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY COULD BUY ASSETS ALONGSIDE PARTNERS; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE EQUITY RAISE `ANYTIME SOON’; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO SELL OPS IN CHILE TO ARROYO ENERGY AFFILIATES

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 6,264 shares to 176 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 48,600 shares to 3,700 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 22,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PEGI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 77.28 million shares or 1.55% less from 78.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.01% or 1.65 million shares. Ci Investments stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny owns 40,815 shares. Beach Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 6.52% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) for 164,794 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Finance Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). The Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). First LP has invested 0.01% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 615,965 shares. Northern accumulated 1.51M shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd reported 2.34% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Advisors Asset Management has invested 0.43% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,501 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 182,477 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 22,893 shares.

