Nuwave Investment Management Holds Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP); Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holder Arbor Investment Advisors Increased Its Position

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 76.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 47450% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 6,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,657 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397,000, up from 14 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 760,903 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amg National Bank & Trust has 1.16% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Andra Ap has 0.19% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 863,375 shares. 21,501 are owned by Naples Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Asset Management One has 0.03% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 89,747 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 41,455 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Independent Franchise Prtn Llp invested in 8.63M shares or 5.81% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 433,400 shares. Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cwm Ltd Llc owns 105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Yhb Advsr reported 0.15% stake. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 367,415 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 6,048 shares. 13,029 are owned by Mariner Limited Liability Company.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6,309 shares to 186 shares, valued at $24,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 5,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Cannabis Stocks With the Highest Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “RRSP Investors: 3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Build Retirement Wealth – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Molson Coors Expects To Launch Cannabis Beverage In 2019 – Benzinga” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Meet The 3 Biggest Industries Investing In Cannabis – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Molson Coors Is A Solid Value And Income Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: TGT, PKI, NFG, BEN, MSFT – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Microsoft Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CREE, AVGO, AAPL, ACLS, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Broadcom Shares Down Following Rumors of Symantec Buyout – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “NASDAQ (NDAQ) Announces Collaboration with Microsoft (MSFT) to Expand Access to Real-Time US Equity Market Data – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 05, 2019.