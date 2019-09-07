Nuwave Investment Management Holds Stake in Caterpillar (CAT); Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Market Valuation Rose While Regent Investment Management Lowered by $301,000 Its Position

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 43,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 47,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $794.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.23. About 98,542 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.43-Adj EPS $6.08; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL, IMPAX; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS APPROVAL OF MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TRANSACTION IS RESULT OF A DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED BY FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And Impax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 25676.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 6,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 6,702 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $908,000, up from 26 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $122.7. About 3.32M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.76 million activity. Shares for $4.42M were sold by MERIDIAN VENTURE PARTNERS II LP on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ANIP’s profit will be $16.07 million for 12.35 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan Nv F (NASDAQ:MYL) by 11,900 shares to 64,025 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 11,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Ls Advsrs Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 313 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc owns 1,164 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Advisors Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 15,122 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). The Japan-based Nomura Holdg Incorporated has invested 0.08% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Raymond James And owns 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 5,312 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 81,785 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys, New York-based fund reported 24,828 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York reported 13,041 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 104,821 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc accumulated 276,879 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 3,084 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management reported 0.23% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Andra Ap has 0.17% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 18,443 are held by Webster Natl Bank N A. Franklin Resources has 0.05% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mai Cap Mngmt invested in 1,536 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Agf owns 0.76% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 501,161 shares. First Interstate Bancshares has invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Zacks Inv accumulated 86,531 shares. The New York-based Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tcw Group invested in 0.02% or 18,701 shares. Hl Services Llc holds 0.18% or 85,575 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields holds 198,337 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Main Street Research Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,888 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,038 shares.

