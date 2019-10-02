Nuwave Investment Management Holding in Twitter (TWTR) Upped by $611,116 as Market Valuation Rose; As Clorox Company (CLX) Share Value Rose, Holder Symons Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 18920% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 17,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 18,069 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, up from 95 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $40.25. About 9.17 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anti-government protests rage on in Nicaragua; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – DC reels as Trump rages over Mueller probe; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 13/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: @Meha It’s an event that Tom Dart attended and somehow got put on as the initial art for the story. It was; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends CIA pick after offer to withdraw; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant left in January; 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 59,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06M, down from 61,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $151.28. About 905,236 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gp Lc reported 138,383 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc has 14,054 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited invested in 13,558 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Global Endowment Management Lp has 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,730 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co accumulated 9,074 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs Inc has 0.35% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Capstone Investment Ltd Liability has 3,716 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.07% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Us Commercial Bank De invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). First Retail Bank Of Omaha reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Gulf Interest National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd owns 28,686 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 3,144 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 41,984 shares. Arrow Finance Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 1,304 shares.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.18M for 23.64 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $240.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 61,088 shares to 411,910 shares, valued at $12.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $95.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 11,247 shares to 883 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 25,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589 shares, and cut its stake in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X).