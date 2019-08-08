Nuwave Investment Management Holding in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Cut by $442,680; Targa Res (TRGP) Shareholder Zimmer Partners LP Decreased Position

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.95 million, down from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock increased 5.60% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 4.44M shares traded or 101.86% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 99.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 5,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The hedge fund held 35 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 5,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $101.31. About 751,575 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $236.65 million for 14.73 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,624 shares to 5,781 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

