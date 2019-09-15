Nuwave Investment Management Holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co B (TAP) Has Cut by $368,816 as Shares Declined; Southport Management Cut Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding as Shares Rose

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26B, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $99.58. About 1.33M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co B (TAP) by 98.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 6,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 71 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4,000, down from 6,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 1.36M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP reported 78,860 shares stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.12% or 6,506 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca has 3.49 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Franklin owns 921,268 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 35,424 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 26,068 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 20,251 shares. Montgomery Inv Mgmt invested in 0.14% or 3,498 shares. Whittier Com invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Glenmede Na stated it has 11,275 shares. Campbell & Adviser Ltd invested in 0.2% or 4,967 shares. Smithfield Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 518,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fincl Architects Incorporated reported 0% stake. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 340,828 shares.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Keysight gets Street-high targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight bull sees $140/share path – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46M for 22.84 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 20.11% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.84 per share. TAP’s profit will be $318.40 million for 9.72 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Registered Invest Advisor Inc has invested 0.27% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. James Investment has 0.58% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Next Fincl has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 516 shares. Carroll Financial Associate owns 316 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability accumulated 8,418 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsr Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 3,932 shares. Qv Investors reported 488,750 shares. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset has 0.09% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Eqis Mgmt stated it has 7,811 shares. Becker Management invested in 1.04% or 512,999 shares. Tobam holds 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 699 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 4,793 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 426 shares for 0% of their portfolio.