Nuwave Investment Management Holding in Mckesson (MCK) Boosted by $413,244 as Share Value Declined; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Serengeti Asset Management LP Cut Its Position

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 81.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 1.33M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 9.46M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 2871.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 3,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,655 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, up from 123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $141.28. About 968,047 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFF; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Caesars Entertainment’s Shares Have Jumped 74.1% in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 10, 2019 : CZR, LVS, XOG, EQH, BABA, QQQ, ESI, IGT, IRM, TMUS, VIAB, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caesars +1.3% after surprise Q4 profit – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Caesars Entertainment Buyout Doesn’t Make Any Sense – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of PCM, Caesars, Sotheby’s, and EMC on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 52.03 million shares. Swiss Natl Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.04M shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 746,246 were accumulated by Bamco. Advisory Alpha Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Morgan Stanley invested in 20.22M shares. Pentwater Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 350,000 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 514,832 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Summit Secs Gru Ltd Com reported 31,900 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 60,674 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 0.03% or 14,633 shares. Owl Creek Asset Mngmt LP has invested 1.61% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 167 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel invested 2% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Jabodon Pt stated it has 3.6% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 6,123 shares to 24 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,026 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About McKesson Corporation (MCK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McKesson Shares To Attempt Another Breakout – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 New Healthcare Stocks That Wall Street Thinks You Should Buy – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.