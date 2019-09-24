Nuwave Investment Management Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) Trimmed by $465,400; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Cut Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stake by $8.15 Million as Shares Declined

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 131,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.07 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 884,356 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 24/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO predicts ‘common sense would prevail’ amid escalating trade tensions; 28/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Major Indonesian coal miner Adaro Energy has signed a binding agreement to acquire Rio Tinto’s entire stake in the Kestrel coking coal mine in Australia for $2.25 billion; 22/03/2018 – ASX ALERT-RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF WINCHESTER SOUTH TO WHITEHAVEN,WHC-RIO.AX; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chile files complaint to block sale of SQM shares to Chinese companies; 11/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS IT’S COMMITTED TO FREE TRADE; 23/03/2018 – RIO TINTO CONCERNED ABOUT CHINA-U.S. TRADE TENSION: CEO; 10/04/2018 – Rio Tinto reviewing Rusal ties to comply with U.S. sanctions; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Selling Winchester South to Whitehaven Coal; 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS ASIC’S MOZAMBIQUE CHARGES `WHOLLY UNWARRANTED’; 28/03/2018 – SYDNEY/JAKARTA — Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto is selling off its last remaining coal mine, becoming the first major resource producer to exit the coal business as carbon emission concerns limit global demand growth

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 earnings per share, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $502.55 million for 19.58 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And Co reported 312,072 shares. Daiwa Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Barry Invest Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bluestein R H invested in 0.03% or 2,980 shares. Bridgecreek Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 42,635 shares. 2,528 were accumulated by Regions Financial Corporation. 60,976 are held by Marlowe Ptnrs Lp. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Company has 0.35% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mrj owns 19,550 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Gp reported 0.25% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 2,872 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Veritable LP invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Lincoln Corp has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,039 shares. Axa stated it has 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Amer National Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.52% or 4,698 shares.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $95.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 4,201 shares to 4,233 shares, valued at $964,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 8,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

