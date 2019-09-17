Nuwave Investment Management Has Upped Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding; As Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Valuation Declined, Holder Firsthand Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $1.69 Million

Firsthand Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $177.07. About 10.43 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 127.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 6,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 10,716 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, up from 4,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 5.87 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.28 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $259.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc. by 200,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $11.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

