Nuwave Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) as Shares Rose; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Harding Loevner LP Cut Its Holding by $3.19 Million

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 97.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 12,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 341 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15,000, down from 12,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 10.85M shares traded or 98.96% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 26/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Complete NxThera Acquisition in 2Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 35C; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019; 19/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- SpyScope DS Access and Delivery diagnostic biliary catheter, M00546600; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Agreement To Acquire NxThera; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees Deal Immaterial to Adjusted EPS in 2018, 2019

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 19,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207.22M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 45,376 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $64.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) by 144,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 908,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 34.91 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru LP holds 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 599,201 shares. Ws Mgmt Lllp has 51,466 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Lc stated it has 809 shares. First National Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 1,438 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions holds 0.26% or 9,751 shares in its portfolio. First Tru has invested 0.34% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Jacobs And Ca has invested 0.38% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Company holds 7,039 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Division stated it has 43,252 shares. Tennessee-based Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wesbanco Financial Bank Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,820 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Incorporated Oh has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 2,955 were accumulated by Guardian Capital Advisors Lp. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested 1.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $95.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 1,642 shares to 1,793 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 26.52 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.