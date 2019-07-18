Nuwave Investment Management Has Trimmed Its The Coca (KO) Holding as Share Value Declined; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Tower Research Capital Trc Decreased Stake

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 50.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 24,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,442 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 49,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $90.25. About 4.19M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/03/2018 – Starbucks coffee in California must have a cancer warning, judge rules; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q EPS 47c; 26/03/2018 – Here are four other companies that have joined Starbucks in making equal pay a reality; 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is closing for an afternoon in May and it could cost them millions; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is looking forward to the company’s racial bias training on May 29th, calling it a “day of discovery.”; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too; 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 35.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 8,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,036 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $705,000, down from 23,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 7.45M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18M for 30.91 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 21.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

