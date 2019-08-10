Nuwave Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Honeywell International (HON) Holding; Slades Ferry Bancorp (SFBC)’s Sentiment Is 0.8

Slades Ferry Bancorp (SFBC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.00, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 4 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 5 cut down and sold stakes in Slades Ferry Bancorp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 602,121 shares, up from 593,852 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Slades Ferry Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 5 Increased: 4 New Position: 0.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased Honeywell International Inc (HON) stake by 99.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 4,894 shares as Honeywell International Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Nuwave Investment Management Llc holds 39 shares with $6,000 value, down from 4,933 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc now has $122.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.71M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more

The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.37. About 1,055 shares traded. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC) has declined 7.30% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBC News: 02/04/2018 – First Sound Bank Appoints Christopher Green as Vice President, Private Banker and Cash Management Officer; 26/04/2018 – Sound Financial Bancorp 1Q EPS 62c; 26/03/2018 Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 23/05/2018 – SOUTH SOUND BANK HOLDERS TO GET 0.7460 OF SHR AND $5.68825/SHR; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP IN PACT FOR PURCHASE OF SOUTH SOUND BANK; 23/04/2018 – DJ First Sound Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSWA); 29/03/2018 – SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEINES’ EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY AND BANK WILL TERMINATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP, AND SOUTH SOUND BANK SIGN DEFINITIVE MERGER; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sound Financial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFBC)

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. for 47,518 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 189,782 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. has 0.05% invested in the company for 7,500 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 12,646 shares.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $88.12 million. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts. It has a 13.14 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loan products, such as loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans comprising fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobile loans, boats and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts; land loans; and commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HON in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $18700 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18700 target in Friday, July 19 report. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) stake by 6,555 shares to 7,695 valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Wal (NYSE:WMT) stake by 8,038 shares and now owns 18,084 shares. Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) was raised too.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 20.73 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

