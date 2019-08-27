Nuwave Investment Management Has Raised Its Sherwin (SHW) Stake by $898,700; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding Has Raised by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 846.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 2,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 2,337 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $513.46. About 338,674 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 4,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 338,853 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.99M, up from 334,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $270.92. About 956,119 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,229 shares to 1,339 shares, valued at $178,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,347 shares to 533,166 shares, valued at $95.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

