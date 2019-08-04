Nuwave Investment Management Has Lowered Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Position by $553,313; Shares Rose; Fireeye (FEYE) Stake Maintained by First Washington Corp

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 51,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 208,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 157,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 4.67M shares traded or 28.97% up from the average. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 98.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 6,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 78 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 6,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $98.93. About 2.49M shares traded or 35.74% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FireEye: Managing Your Risk Appetite – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FireEye Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for FEYE – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “10 Tech Stocks That Are Still Worth Your Time (And Money) – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for FireEye (FEYE) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer Appoints Mustafa Faizani as West Market Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mercer and Club Vita Collaborate to Enhance Longevity Risk Management in US Pension Industry – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

