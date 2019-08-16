Nuwave Investment Management Has Lowered Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) Holding; Verition Fund Management Has Lowered By $2.33 Million Its Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Position

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) stake by 97.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 6,309 shares as Check Point Software Tech (CHKP)’s stock declined 5.65%. The Nuwave Investment Management Llc holds 186 shares with $24,000 value, down from 6,495 last quarter. Check Point Software Tech now has $16.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $107.64. About 657,441 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) stake by 26.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 116,619 shares as Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII)’s stock rose 10.37%. The Verition Fund Management Llc holds 327,081 shares with $6.83M value, down from 443,700 last quarter. Rent A Ctr Inc New now has $1.41B valuation. The stock decreased 4.29% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 743,852 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING

Among 6 analysts covering Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point has $145 highest and $105 lowest target. $125.33’s average target is 16.43% above currents $107.64 stock price. Check Point had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $125 target in Monday, April 15 report. Evercore maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Evercore has “Hold” rating and $105 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was initiated by Mizuho. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.â€™s (NASDAQ:CHKP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Check Point (CHKP) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Check Point Software Technologies Remains a Top Cybersecurity Pick – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Check Point Software (CHKP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Introduces Record Breaking Security Gateways – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased Wal (NYSE:WMT) stake by 8,038 shares to 18,084 valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) stake by 1,238 shares and now owns 1,262 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was raised too.

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.89 million for 21.02 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource reported 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Moreover, Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 273,080 shares. Incorporated stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated owns 18,024 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 178,800 are held by Hennessy Inc. California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.07% or 300,676 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Inc reported 18,295 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). State Street Corporation owns 1.40M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5,397 are held by Advisors Preferred Ltd Co. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Advisory Network Ltd Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 150 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 505,774 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd owns 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 27,470 shares.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Rent-A-Center (RCII) Keep Earnings Streak Alive in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.