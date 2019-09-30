Nuwave Investment Management Has Lifted Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake; NN Has 0.84 Sentiment

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stake by 517.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nuwave Investment Management Llc acquired 7,222 shares as Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Nuwave Investment Management Llc holds 8,617 shares with $725,000 value, up from 1,395 last quarter. Abbott Laboratories now has $144.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 3.40M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS

NN Inc (NNBR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.89, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 37 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 44 sold and reduced their stakes in NN Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 34.20 million shares, down from 34.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding NN Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 30 Increased: 28 New Position: 9.

Analysts await NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NNBR’s profit will be $13.13M for 5.79 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by NN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.00% EPS growth.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, makes high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company has market cap of $304.20 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. It currently has negative earnings. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment makes and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 1.93% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. for 2.16 million shares. Wilen Investment Management Corp. owns 255,866 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Management Group Inc has 1.39% invested in the company for 2.77 million shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has invested 1.14% in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 430,080 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Laboratories has $9400 highest and $9100 lowest target. $92.75’s average target is 13.33% above currents $81.84 stock price. Abbott Laboratories had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ABT in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of ABT in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 9,673 shares to 2,416 valued at $138,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) stake by 12,364 shares and now owns 512 shares. Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) was reduced too.