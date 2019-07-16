Nuwave Investment Management Has Increased Its Position in General Dynamics (GD) by $1.28 Million; First Trust Advisors LP Lowered Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Stake by $2.02 Million; Stock Rose

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 25,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,788 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, down from 118,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $80.71. About 172,954 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 21.92% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.49% the S&P500.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 1030.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 7,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,320 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $186.4. About 1.18 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 08/03/2018 – Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza; 18/04/2018 – General Dynamics Selected to Support the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 24/04/2018 – Gulfstream To Expand In Savannah; 05/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS IN PACT FOR $7.5B FACILITY TO FUND CSRA DEAL; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE -TO INVEST ABOUT $55 MLN TO BUILD MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL FACILITY ON EAST SIDE OF AIRPORT

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 7,836 shares to 16 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 14,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Financial Partners Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,424 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.1% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cetera Advisors Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 0.01% or 4,744 shares in its portfolio. Trust Department Mb Finance Natl Bank N A has 50,062 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Lpl Limited has 56,988 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lvw Advsr Lc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Mai Cap Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 6,546 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 789,128 shares. Ancora Llc accumulated 13,826 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability owns 0.06% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 19,028 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo invested 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Hennessy Advsr Inc has 0.12% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Essex Financial Service holds 0.65% or 12,769 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 1.83 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc by 38,549 shares to 453,576 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 35,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Univar Inc.

