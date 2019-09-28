Nuwave Investment Management Has Increased Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Position; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Among 6 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. F5 Networks has $21100 highest and $13000 lowest target. $161’s average target is 15.24% above currents $139.71 stock price. F5 Networks had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Thursday, August 8 to “Equal-Weight” rating. PiperJaffray upgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) rating on Friday, March 29. PiperJaffray has “Neutral” rating and $163 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Piper Jaffray. Nomura upgraded the shares of FFIV in report on Monday, April 1 to “Buy” rating. See F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) latest ratings:

11/09/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $140.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/09/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $161.0000 New Target: $166.0000 Upgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $130.0000 Upgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $160.0000 Initiates Coverage On

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse New Target: $188.0000 191.0000

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse New Target: $211.0000 188.0000

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $165.0000 120.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) stake by 2038.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nuwave Investment Management Llc acquired 22,748 shares as Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Nuwave Investment Management Llc holds 23,864 shares with $1.68 million value, up from 1,116 last quarter. Anadarko Petroleum Corp now has $36.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 206.11% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold F5 Networks, Inc. shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 7,077 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank reported 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 109 shares. Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated invested in 2,768 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 1,787 are owned by Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability. Cwm Lc accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Los Angeles And Equity Incorporated holds 8,033 shares. Northern Corp has invested 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Mitsubishi Ufj And invested in 95,485 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 11,782 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Ellington Management Group Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,900 shares. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Financial Bank has invested 0.05% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $139.71. About 299,561 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company has market cap of $8.40 billion. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. It has a 18.19 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why CyberArk Software (CYBR) Stock is the Best Cybersecurity Play Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “F5 Networks +1.4% as Piper turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “F5 Launches Unity+ Channel Partner Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Piper Jaffray Upgrades F5 Networks (FFIV) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “F5 Debuts Solutions at its NGINX Conf to Reduce Sprawl and Complexity of Modern Application Delivery – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership invested in 74,916 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Communications, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 60,113 shares. Covington Cap invested in 0.03% or 8,111 shares. Adams Natural Fund, a Maryland-based fund reported 172,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Systematic Financial Mgmt LP reported 0.02% stake. City Hldg Co reported 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 105,996 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Stewart & Patten owns 5,818 shares. Shelton Management holds 5,750 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bridges Invest Management reported 15,835 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 1,150 shares. 31.45 million are owned by Blackrock. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 2.43 million shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd owns 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 11 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum has $7600 highest and $65 lowest target. $70.25’s average target is -3.46% below currents $72.77 stock price. Anadarko Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $65 target in Monday, April 15 report. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of APC in report on Tuesday, May 7 to “Hold” rating.