Nuwave Investment Management Has Decreased Its Aon (AON) Holding; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Boosted By $520,000 Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 17.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc acquired 65,000 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc holds 445,000 shares with $3.87M value, up from 380,000 last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $7.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 14.36M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased Aon Corp (AON) stake by 90.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 2,119 shares as Aon Corp (AON)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Nuwave Investment Management Llc holds 211 shares with $36,000 value, down from 2,330 last quarter. Aon Corp now has $45.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $191.51. About 834,613 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 5,698 shares to 8,173 valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) stake by 15,332 shares and now owns 21,918 shares. Charter Communications Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61 million for 33.25 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon has $225 highest and $155 lowest target. $199.60’s average target is 4.22% above currents $191.51 stock price. Aon had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Monday, June 24. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AON in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) on Wednesday, May 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital.

Among 7 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Caesars has $15 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $12.25’s average target is 6.06% above currents $11.55 stock price. Caesars had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. Nomura downgraded Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $1200 target. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of CZR in report on Tuesday, June 25 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) rating on Wednesday, May 1. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $9.5000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CZR in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.