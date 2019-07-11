Nuwave Investment Management Has Cut Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stake by $426,228 as Stock Value Rose; Private Bank & Trust Co Has Cut Stake in Southern Company (SO) by $321,096 as Stock Price Rose

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 58.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 6,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,379 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 10,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.91. About 3.18M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 70.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 3,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178,000, down from 4,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $150.01. About 402,227 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 93,451 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Dearborn Prtnrs Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 12,555 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 0.33% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.1% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 170,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 4.17 million shares. Schnieders Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 68,411 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 6,788 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking owns 1.26 million shares. Toth Finance Advisory Corp has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Bank & Trust Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 14,990 shares. Uss Mngmt Ltd reported 0.35% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Keystone Financial Planning Incorporated holds 7,010 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 205,000 shares. Moreover, Frontier has 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 297,073 shares to 2.49M shares, valued at $63.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VB) by 4,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,850 shares, and has risen its stake in The Kraft Heinz Co.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $739.27 million for 20.04 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. Lantrip Mark sold $1.63 million worth of stock. 2,000 shares were bought by Clark Henry A III, worth $100,380. Another trade for 1,261 shares valued at $63,345 was made by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $352,538 activity.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 7,894 shares to 10,421 shares, valued at $670,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).