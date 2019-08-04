Nuwave Investment Management Has Cut Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $979,500 as Share Price Declined; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Torray Decreased Holding as Stock Rose

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 7,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 16 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 7,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 2.76M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc analyzed 4,028 shares as the company's stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 162,442 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68 million, down from 166,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $127.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62M shares traded or 32.24% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. Shares for $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J.. On Monday, February 11 Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 12,000 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

