Nuwave Investment Management Has Cut Hcp (HCP) Position; Intec Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NTEC) Shorts Up By 47.06%

Intec Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTEC) had an increase of 47.06% in short interest. NTEC’s SI was 835,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 47.06% from 567,800 shares previously. With 297,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Intec Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s short sellers to cover NTEC’s short positions. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7. About 943,826 shares traded. Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) has declined 88.82% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.82% the S&P500. Some Historical NTEC News: 04/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Announces Poster Presentation at American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – INTEC PHARMA ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $35.4M PUBLIC OFFERING; 24/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Presented Phase 1 PK and Safety Data From Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa at American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Intec Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 09/03/2018 Intec Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 11/04/2018 – INTEC PHARMA REPORTS PRICING OF $35.4M OFFERING OF ORDINARY; 10/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Announces Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shrs; 11/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Announces Pricing of $35.4 M Public Offering of Ordinary Shrs; 24/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Presented Phase 1 PK and Safety Data From Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa at American Academy of Neurology Annua; 11/04/2018 – Intec Pharma: Intends to Use the Net Proceeds From the Offering to Fund Its Phase III Clinical Trial for Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased Hcp Inc (HCP) stake by 96.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 12,364 shares as Hcp Inc (HCP)’s stock rose 6.68%. The Nuwave Investment Management Llc holds 512 shares with $16,000 value, down from 12,876 last quarter. Hcp Inc now has $17.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 3.45M shares traded or 26.93% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $211.17M for 21.04 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 292,050 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Shoker Investment Counsel stated it has 30,346 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated owns 7,035 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 2.21 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.03% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 43,811 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 78.73M shares. Cleararc Incorporated reported 0.07% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Df Dent And Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 47,211 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) reported 24 shares stake. Wetherby Asset accumulated 8,918 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 431,832 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 8.81M shares. Advisors Asset Management has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Lc invested in 0.03% or 11,287 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg, Japan-based fund reported 2.39M shares.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased The Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 6,117 shares to 21,153 valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 12,723 shares and now owns 12,815 shares. Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering HCP (NYSE:HCP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. HCP has $3900 highest and $3200 lowest target. $35.83’s average target is -0.99% below currents $36.19 stock price. HCP had 12 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 2 with “Overweight”. The stock of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, September 10. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HCP in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 3.

