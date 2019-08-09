Nuwave Investment Management Has Boosted Its Juniper Networks (JNPR) Holding; Sensato Investors Has Increased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position By $709,800

Sensato Investors Llc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 6.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sensato Investors Llc acquired 2,600 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Sensato Investors Llc holds 43,575 shares with $11.93 million value, up from 40,975 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $114.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $280.5. About 1.18 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) stake by 659.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuwave Investment Management Llc acquired 16,067 shares as Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)’s stock declined 2.77%. The Nuwave Investment Management Llc holds 18,503 shares with $490,000 value, up from 2,436 last quarter. Juniper Networks Inc now has $8.82B valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.61. About 2.67M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferences for May 2018; 26/05/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Source Photonics gets Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Enterprise Mixed Reality Applications to Approach 40 Million by 2022, as App Revenues Near $6 Billion; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $1.18B, +/- $30M, EST. $1.16B; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 29/03/2018 – Integration Partners Awarded 2018 Juniper Networks Partner of the Year; 29/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Securematics Named 2017 an Americas Distributor of the Year by Juniper Networks

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$26.47, Is Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Juniper: Challenges Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Juniper Networks flat with in-line Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Short-Term Struggles Could Persist For BA, JNPR Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.35M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Inc reported 760 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.03% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 171,085 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Financial Corporation holds 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 131 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 8,400 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 3,338 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 446,300 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt stated it has 40,084 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). 210 are held by Hillsdale Invest Management. Ls Advsrs Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 13,634 shares. 255,072 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion National Bank. Raymond James Service Advsrs has 30,596 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt Co L L C stated it has 70,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 6,804 shares to 1,026 valued at $50,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stake by 12,720 shares and now owns 5,146 shares. Linde Public Limited Company was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Juniper Networks has $2800 highest and $20 lowest target. $25’s average target is -2.38% below currents $25.61 stock price. Juniper Networks had 8 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Morgan Stanley. Piper Jaffray maintained Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $27 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Duncker Streett And reported 2.2% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Davis R M Inc has 1.63% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 160,212 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,784 shares. The Idaho-based Caprock has invested 0.19% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Trust Co Of Vermont holds 0.96% or 40,729 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc accumulated 191,351 shares. Canal Insur invested 1.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 16.74 million shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 20,140 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 560 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Ser Of The Southwest Tx holds 2.22% or 27,927 shares in its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Oh owns 0.38% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2,199 shares. American Century holds 0.12% or 442,371 shares in its portfolio.

Sensato Investors Llc decreased Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) stake by 131,272 shares to 78,282 valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Petrochina Co Ltd (NYSE:PTR) stake by 10,019 shares and now owns 51,818 shares. Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 9.45% above currents $280.5 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18. Robert W. Baird maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $288 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Needham. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 26. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 16 by Needham. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $305 target in Monday, March 25 report.