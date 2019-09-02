Nuwave Investment Management Decreased Discovery Communications (DISCA) Stake as Share Value Declined; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shares Rose, Rgm Capital Has Upped by $3.05 Million Its Stake

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Communications (DISCA) by 97.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 14,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The hedge fund held 445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 15,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 2.72 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q U.S. Networks Revenue $1.17 Billion; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 14,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 426,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.26M, up from 411,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $256.54. About 181,991 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 57.69% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.52 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $414.22 million for 8.41 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.33% negative EPS growth.

