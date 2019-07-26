Nuwave Investment Management Cut Us Bancorp (USB) Holding By $610,560; Avangrid (AGR) Sellers Decreased By 1.62% Their Shorts

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased Us Bancorp (USB) stake by 71.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 12,720 shares as Us Bancorp (USB)’s stock declined 0.24%. The Nuwave Investment Management Llc holds 5,146 shares with $248,000 value, down from 17,866 last quarter. Us Bancorp now has $89.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 5.21M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) had a decrease of 1.62% in short interest. AGR’s SI was 3.22 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.62% from 3.27 million shares previously. With 286,600 avg volume, 11 days are for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)’s short sellers to cover AGR’s short positions. The SI to Avangrid Inc’s float is 5.76%. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 544,125 shares traded or 33.05% up from the average. Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has declined 4.41% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AGR News: 15/03/2018 – AVANGRID CFO RICHARD J. NICHOLAS TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – Avangrid Backs 2018 EPS $2.16-EPS $2.46; 01/05/2018 – AVANGRID Completes Sale of Gas Storage Business To an Affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners; 15/03/2018 – Avangrid Inc. to Launch Search for New Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – AVANGRID Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID: DELAYED FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 10/04/2018 – AVANGRID INC AGR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID Announces Delayed Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 23/05/2018 – AVANGRID PROJECT IS SOLE WINNER IN MASSACHUSETTS OFFSHORE WIND; 22/04/2018 – DJ Avangrid Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.14 billion. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It has a 26.77 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 992,000 natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) stake by 6,327 shares to 6,867 valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) stake by 3,591 shares and now owns 3,686 shares. Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Ser Communication Ma invested in 0.76% or 37.31M shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 418,578 shares. Horizon Invs Lc has invested 0.09% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cohen Lawrence B holds 2.57% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 75,854 shares. Weik Cap Management holds 10,300 shares. Chemical Retail Bank stated it has 30,942 shares. Cannell Peter B And Inc holds 0.13% or 68,376 shares in its portfolio. 13,132 are held by Doheny Asset Management Ca. Synovus Finance Corporation reported 28,117 shares stake. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Company has 0.13% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cadence Cap Ltd invested in 83,496 shares. Sequoia Finance Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Bluecrest Mgmt Limited has 4,945 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Boston Common Asset Mngmt has 0.33% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 52,637 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 0.46% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 120,280 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity. Another trade for 14,737 shares valued at $758,956 was sold by GODRIDGE LESLIE V.

Among 5 analysts covering US Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. US Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $56.38’s average target is -0.32% below currents $56.56 stock price. US Bancorp had 8 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $62 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. On Monday, January 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 18. JP Morgan maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $52.5000 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Bank of America.

